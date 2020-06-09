Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After New George Floyd Comments

Breaking News

Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman reportedly informed his workers “we’re not mourning George Floyd” within the wake of the 46-year-old’s tragic demise … this in keeping with Buzzfeed, which says it has the audio proof.

Glassman — the person credited for creating the super-popular CrossFit health routine — made the feedback whereas on a Zoom name Saturday with staff and affiliate health club homeowners, according to BuzzFeed

Glassman was reportedly requested about CrossFit’s radio silence on the problems raised by Floyd’s demise — and his response is surprising.

“Can you tell me why I should mourn for him?” Glassman allegedly stated on the decision. “Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason.”

The name reportedly lasted for over an hour … with Glassman allegedly repeatedly bashing “Black Lives Matter” protesters, spewing wild conspiracy theories and slamming COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We’re not mourning for George Floyd,” Glassman reportedly stated. “I don’t think me or any of my staff are.”

In truth, one of many individuals allegedly on the decision informed Buzzfeed, “it turned into a sh*t show, really, where the guy is just — conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory.”

As we beforehand reported … Reebok and a number of other of the nation’s greatest CrossFit affiliate gyms vowed to sever ties with the health org. over the weekend due to Glassman.

The CrossFit founder posted an insensitive tweet about George Floyd on Saturday night — purportedly hours after the Zoom name — which brought about great backlash.

Glassman finally apologized late Sunday for the tweet, saying, partly, “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”