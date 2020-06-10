CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out after joke about George Floyd

Image copyright

The leader of CrossFit has quit after causing offence with remarks about the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests.

Greg Glassman stepped down after athletes, gyms and sportswear firms cut ties along with his $4bn (£3.1bn) brand.

Mr Glassman acknowledged having caused a “rift” in the CrossFit community.

His exit came on the afternoon of Floyd’s funeral in Texas. The unarmed black man died last month after a policeman in Minneapolis knelt on his neck.

How did Glassman resign?

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Glassman said: “I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc, and I’ve decided to retire.

“On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and accidentally hurt a lot of its members.”

He added: “I cannot let my behaviour stand in the form of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too vital that you jeopardise.”

His statement was accompanied by another from Dave Castro, his successor at the helm of the company.

The incoming CEO said: “CrossFit is a community – one that is global, diverse, and tough.”

He added: “Our community is hurt, though. Our shared bond brings together millions of people with differing opinions, viewpoints, and experiences.”

Mr Glassman conceived the company as a high school gymnast in his parents’ garage in California. It is now connected to an estimated 13,000 gyms worldwide.

What was the controversy?

In reply to a public health body saying racism was a public health issue, Greg Glassman tweeted on Saturday night: “FLOYD-19.”

He also called a joint venture partner “delusional” for questioning why CrossFit have been silent on the killing in Minneapolis.

According to Buzzfeed, hours before posting the fateful tweet, Mr Glassman had told fitness center owners on a private Zoom call: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd – I don’t believe me or any of my staff are.

“Can you tell me why I ought to mourn for him? Other than it’s the white thing to do.”

What was the response to his remarks?

Hundreds of affiliate gyms have removed CrossFit from their branding.

One of these gyms, Petworth Fitness in Washington DC – formerly CrossFit Petworth – wrote on Instagram: “For a brand that has preached about being ‘for all’, the deafening silence on current and past issues of racism tells us all we need to know.”

It added that it would donate its annual affiliate fee – $3,000 – to the Black Lives Matter DC and Know Your Rights anti-racist campaign groups.

Adidas AG, which owns Reebok, also issued a statement confirming it absolutely was ending its relationship with CrossFit.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” the business said in a statement to AFP news agency.

Several CrossFit athletes also criticised the company.

Four-time CrossFit Games champion Matthew Fraser praised a colleague for disaffiliating from the company, while Olympian and three-time CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey said she was “incredibly saddened, disappointed and frustrated” with Mr Glassman’s comments.

Icelandic CrossFit athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir also posted screenshots of Mr Glassman’s tweet and email, and said she was “ashamed, disappointed and angry”.