CHICAGO (WLS)– The Sox-Cubs crosstown competition runs deep. But when it comes to life and death, baseball fans put everything aside. And now a diehard Sox fan and a diehard Cubs fan have a life-long bond.

Two years after being detected with kidney failure, Cubs very fan 23-year-old Bridget Kolls understood she had to got the word out for assistance.

“It took me a long time to actually believe this was happening,” Kolls stated.

She came to a Cubs video game in 2015 with a homemade indication bearing the words, “This lil’ Cubbie needs a kidney!”

The Cubs shared the plea on Twitter, and it spread out, up until it was seen by the diehard Sox fan, 32-year-old Thomas Alessio, moved to act.

“Really, it was a reaction to seeing the sign,” Alessio stated.

He made the life altering and life extending choice to contribute hiskidney to Kolls He was a match to be a living donor.

“To me, I never had any second doubts. I was like ‘hey, this is what I’m doing,'” he stated.

Surgery was set up for Opening Day this year, however had to be postponed two times due to the fact that of COVID-19 issues. But on July 8th, Kolls effectively gotten Alessio’s kidney at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

“Her long term prognosis is definitely good,” statedDr Darshika Chhabra,Advocate Christ Medical Center Nephrologist “It’s much better now.”

Kolls even got an …