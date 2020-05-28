Cross of Armenian church in Istanbul ripped off – Panorama

The Surp Krikor Lusavorich (St. Gregory the Illuminator) Armenian Church in the Turkish capital of Istanbul has come underneath assault, Ermenihaber studies.

On May 23, an unidentified man brutally ripped off a cross from the church door. The assault has been caught on cameras.

The church management has issued an announcement on the incident, noting that the assault has been reported to the police, whereas a brand new cross has been positioned on the church door.

The incident comes weeks after an assault on the Armenian Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Istanbul’s Zeinlink neighborhood.