Cross-country relay proposed for 2024 Paris Olympics | Olympics News



















zero:56



World Athletics chief executive Sebastian Coe says their introduction to the game was via cross-country

World Athletics chief executive Sebastian Coe says their introduction to the game was via cross-country

A combined cross-country relay race have been proposed for inclusion on the 2024 Olympic Games inside Paris, 100 years following it was previous staged within the same metropolis.

Each team can be composed of 2 men and 2 women together with each member in the team operating two thighs of the 2.5km training course, alternating among male and feminine athletes beneath the proposal introduced by World Athletics.

The regulating body said it would meet the Paris 2024 organising committee to work out facts the suggestion, which would take the event returning to the Games after a 100-year absence.

Lord Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President

President Sebastian Coe mentioned he was happy at the prospective client of the occasion making a come back after a hundred years.

“My love for athletics started with cross-country,” this individual said.

“When I actually joined our first athletics club, Hallamshire Harriers, the club chief executive was Joe Williams, that ran within the last few Olympic cross country race inside Paris inside 1924.

The victorious Finnish cross-country group poses on the 1924 Paris Olympics

“It would be hugely symbolic for this wonderful athletic discipline to return to the fold after a century, and for a new generation of runners to fall in love with the glorious challenge of running off-piste.”

Competitors for action during the mens cross-country occasion at the 1924 Summer Olympics

Cross country had been introduced to the particular Olympics on the Stockholm 1912 Games and in addition took place on the 1920 Antwerp Olympics.

At the last setting up in 1924, the rare metal medal had been won simply by Finland who had been led simply by legendary range runner Paavo Nurmi — who likewise won the consumer gold.