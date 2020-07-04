Cross Counter returns to action at Sandown on Sunday | Racing News

Melbourne Cup main character Cross Counter bids to get back on the successful trail inside the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown on Sunday.

The son associated with Teofilo produced history any time becoming the very first British-trained success of the Flemington showpiece within 2018, just before adding typically the Dubai Gold Cup to his big-race haul slightly below five a few months later.

Cross Counter is winless in 6 subsequent begins, but continues to be placed on a few events – recently finishing the distant 3 rd behind typically the mighty Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “He has absolutely come ahead for his / her run inside the Gold Cup. I was satisfied with that run as well as finished typically the race away well in smooth conditions above that expanded trip (two and a half miles).

“There was no strain on him or her last some I informed James (Doyle) to trip him cold and let him or her enjoy themself – transferring a few race horses to nevertheless if he or she still implies that enthusiasm, as well as did.

“You can’t win every race but there were positives to take out of it. I feel we are coming back to a trip (two miles) that is more suitable to him and a repeat performance should see him go close.”

Cross Counter is placed to encounter just several rivals inside the Group Three contest, which include Roger Charlton’s Gold Cup fourth Withhold.

Andrew Balding’s Buckhounds Stakes success Dashing Willoughby, the David Simcock-trained Spanish Mission in addition to Summer Moon from Mark Johnston’s backyard complete typically the quartet.

Group Three honours may also be up for grabs inside the preceding Coral Charge, which includes attracted an area of 12 quality runners.

Appleby houses typically the likely preferred for this five-furlong dash within Lazuli, who had been mightily amazing in the Listed Scurry Stakes over the training course and length three days ago.

“It always helps when you are a course and distance winner at Sandown,” stated the Newmarket handler.

“He is definitely a progressive younger sprinter. We felt he or she ran properly on his / her first start from the year on soft surface over 6 furlongs at Newmarket as well as showed a lot of natural rate that day time. We fallen him again to 5 in the Scurry and he has been impressive.

“He is taking his elders on for the first time on Sunday, but we are very happy with him.”

Lazuli’s biggest risk could be John Quinn’s quick filly Liberty Beach.

The girl of Cable Bay offers won 5 of the woman eights begins – together with a victory above Sandown’s 5 furlongs – and has been last noticed finishing a great third right behind the amazing Battaash in addition to Equilateral inside the King’s Stand.

Quinn said: “It was an excellent run by simply Liberty Beach at Ascot considering it has been only 9 days following her very first run from the season at Haydock. She seems within good type so it is just about all systems move.

“I think training course and length form is really a help everywhere, but the lady relished operating at Sandown last year, therefore the track keeps no concerns.

“You never know if they have trained on until you run them and that is the acid test. Touch wood she seems like she has, so we are looking forward to Sunday.”

The Michael Dods-trained Dakota Gold in addition to Clive Cox’s Tis Marvellous also feature.