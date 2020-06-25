Cross-code clash between the All Blacks and the Kangaroos slated for December

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed talks are under method to stage a cross-code match between the All Blacks and the Kangaroos.

The multi-million dollar blockbuster will take place around Christmas with the match being the very first time the two trans-Tasman teams have squared up against one another.

The game will soon be branded and promoted as ‘HISTORY’ with top secret negotiations underway between New Zealand Rugby and the National Rugby League.

The 14-a-side competition will be used hybrid rules and has been slated for December 5, three weeks after the 2020 State of Origin series.

The Kangaroos (pictured) are hoping to defend myself against the All Blacks in a one-off match in December

NZR and NRL are thought as deep in to talks with promoters for the clash of the two legendary teams in just one of the biggest moments in the 150-year history of sport between the two countries.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has given a formal outline for the game to ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys who is reviewing financials around the plan.

‘We are in serious negotiations,’ Meninga said on Thursday.

‘This would just take the Kangaroos to the world. There will be world wide recognition… The best from our game versus the best from the New Zealand game … let us do it.’

The match was also reportedly discussed at an NZR board meeting on Wednesday.

A stadium is yet to be decided but leading options include Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, Perth’s Optus Stadium and South Australia’s Adelaide Oval.

COVID-19 lockdowns have heavily impacted the revenue of both the NZR and NRL, leading top figures in both competitions to push for the square-off.

The spectacular clash would likely garner a worldwide audience of millions and generate millions in revenue.

All Blacks players including captain Sam Cane (right) would play at an Australian stadium in a game with hybrid rules in the clash

Manly Sea Eagles captain and Kangaroos star Daly Cherry-Evans on Thursday threw his support behind the idea.

‘Anything that way where there is certainly an oppourtunity to grow the game, particularly now, i do believe it’s a good idea,’ Cherry-Evans said.

All that’s needed is a sign-off from both NZR and NRL management for the game to proceed.