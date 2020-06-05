Cross Burning on Alabama Bridge Under Investigation

While millions protest for justice around the world, some hateful, disgusting person set fire to a cross on a bridge in Alabama … and police are now investigating.

The cross burning was reported Thursday night around 9:30 PM in Macon County, when several motorists on I-85 saw a fire on an overpass.



A driver named John Bolton was reportedly one of the first to start to see the blaze and called 911. Bolton says he stopped, and 2 men that he was with rushed toward the fire and one of these climbed up the bridge to knock down the burning cross.

Bolton says he saw a shadowy figure running away from the scene while they approached. Once the fire was out, he says the burnt cross, a burning tire and a fuel canister were found.

Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms his officers helped extinguish a makeshift cross set on fire on the bridge — first reported by WRBL. Brunson says the incident is under investigation, but you will find no suspects so far. He’s urging a person with info to make contact with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Burning crosses are perhaps one of the most notorious hate symbols in U.S. history, synonymous with the KKK and the hate organization’s approach to terrorizing black people.