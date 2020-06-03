Crooked solicitor and his colleague tried to sell houses they didn’t own in £3m scam

A crooked solicitor and his colleague tried to sell houses they didn’t own in a £3million scam that has seen the pair jailed for a complete of 12 years.

Hashok Parmar, 63, and Syed Gous Ali, 46, used the quilt of Sterling Law Solicitors, primarily based in Loughborough, in their plan to sell the three London properties.

The pair used solid paperwork to try to perform three gross sales – which, if profitable, would have made them an estimated £3million.

Hashok Parmar (left), 63, and Syed Gous Ali (proper), 46, tried to sell houses they didn’t own in a £3million scam that has seen the pair jailed for a complete of 12 years

They have been annoyed when different legislation companies noticed by way of the deception. The pair, each from Loughborough, appeared at Leicester Crown Court to be sentenced.

After the listening to, Leicestershire Police launched their mugshots and particulars of the case.

It mentioned Ali was the agency’s follow supervisor and Parmar its sole solicitor and, in accordance to firm data, its director.

They have been working what is called ‘property take-over fraud’, whereby possession deeds or titles are modified fraudulently and a brand new identify placed on them.

Concerns in regards to the pair have been first raised in 2015 when officers acquired a report from a solicitor’s agency on behalf of a consumer who believed he had bought a home in London.

Property takeover fraud: A rising menace This sort of fraud happens when criminals change the deeds or titles of a property, and faux to be the proprietor in order to take it over. It is quickly turning into a rising drawback for legislation companies, whose purchasers might imagine they are shopping for a property pretty and legally, however in actuality it’s not on the market and has by no means even been in the marketplace. The worth of the fraud greater than tripled between 2013 and 2017, in accordance to the Land Registry, hovering from £7.2m to £24.9m.

In a press release, the pressure mentioned: ‘It later transpired that the sale was fraudulent and the property was by no means on sale nor did the rightful homeowners know something about what had occurred.

‘The investigation revealed Ali offered bogus paperwork to verify the identification of the sellers to the conveyancing solicitors.

‘Following the switch of £240,000 the cash was transferred to different accounts abroad and withdrawn in money which was paid into varied financial institution accounts together with ones belonging to Ali and a solicitor’s account related to Parmar.

‘Attempts have been made to sell two additional properties in London in comparable circumstances.’

Both males have been subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit frauds to the worth of greater than £3million and cash laundering to the worth of £240,000.

Ali had pleaded responsible to the 2 offences earlier this yr and was then sentenced to six years in jail.

Parmar was discovered responsible of the costs following a trial earlier this yr. He was additionally sentenced to six years in jail.

Detective Constable Matthew Swift of the pressure’s financial crime unit, mentioned: ‘This was a prolonged and advanced investigation which has taken greater than 4 years to get to this stage.

‘Between the tip of 2014 and starting of 2015 makes an attempt have been made to sell three properties.

‘Each sale had the identical modus operandi – an individual would faux to be the true proprietor and would agree a sale to an harmless purchaser.

‘The properties have been in London however the conveyancing can be performed by companies of solicitors in Leicester launched by Ali or Parmar.

‘Luckily solicitors for 2 of the three gross sales grew to become suspicious and the defendants have been unsuccessful.

‘We are happy this investigation has subsequently led to each males being convicted for his or her crimes.

‘It will hopefully go a way in reassuring the neighborhood that we will and will examine such offences and deliver these accountable to justice, and deter others from committing refined frauds.’

Companies House, the official register of UK companies, data that the legislation agency in High Street, Loughborough, was dissolved in 2015.