CROMINA Mini Camera Wireless Home Apartment Office Nanny Cam Cars Indoor Outdoor WiFi Security 1080P Night Vision Motion Detection Live Streaming iPhone/Android Phone Audio Video Recorder



Price: $41.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 02:15:06 UTC – Details)



DO YOU WANT A CAMERA FOR :

✔️UPGRADED MINI WIRELESS CAMERA 2020 THE LATEST VERSION with better quality,professional grade 150°wide-angle lens with clearer images,stronger wifi signals,battery capacity improvement,better video quality .you can use this camera with or without WiFi.when there is no internet access, you can insert a micro SD card up to 128GB(not included) to record video (128GB can record about 30 days)or use Cloud Storage for recording. With a bonus included 32GB SD card &CARD READER

✔️ MOTION DETECTION ALARM AND RECORD.This wireless mini camera will send push notification with images to your phone once a motion is detected,you can log into the app to see what`s going on in real time and never worry about missing something important. You can use this camera in home, office, store, car,travel,shops,cycling, even on your backpack with a strong magnet that can be adsorbed on any metal surface like refrigerator

✔️ EXCELLENT LIVE STREAM SURVEILLANCE CAMERA.After downloading the app on your iphone or android phone and have it configured with router WiFi(only 2.4 GHZ), now you can see live video and audio on the app remotely from any where in the world. Keep an eye on your home, apartment and office or use it as a nanny camera 24/7.

✔️ RECORDS NON STOP LOOP RECORDING WITH SD CARD. Built in 300mAh rechargeable Lithium-ion battery can last about 60 minutes in day time recording without IR LED.You can connect it to a 10000 mAh power bank to record up to 30 hours ,also you can get the camera plugged into a usb charger for recording 24/7. It can also be used as a security camera, nanny cam, car camcorder, aerial action camera, pet camera, baby camera.

✔️ FULL HD 1080P VIDEO AND NIGHT VISION WITH 6 IR LED. Without lighting,5m(16.5ft) night vision distance. You can also set to automatically switch to night vision during a certain period of time remotely .No longer worry about recording at night.Motion detection and night vision is a strong guard for 24/7. . Please contact us freely if you need any further assistance.