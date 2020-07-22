Crocs Men’s and Women’s Classic Realtree Clog | Camo Crocs for Men and Women

Price: $32.40
(as of Jul 22,2020 06:57:03 UTC – Details)



Imported
Synthetic sole
CLASSIC CAMO CROCS: The Classic Realtree Crocs for men and women create a rugged style with the authentic camouflage print Design created by Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, Ltd – 2006
BREATHABLE FIT: The women’s and men’s shoe features a wide and roomy footbed Ventilation ports add breathability and help quickly shed water and debris
WILDLY COMFORTABLE: From downtime to deep in the woods, these mule clogs are flexible and made of Croslite material for Iconic Crocs Comfort The pivoting heel strap offers a secure fit
LIGHTWEIGHT: These Crocs for women and men are incredibly lightweight and fun to wear The shoes’ flexible material is perfect for backyard or active adventure wear
CROCS SHOES: Crocs clogs’ can be customized to your personal flair with Jibbitz charms The material of the mule is easy to clean, preserving the camo clog graphic, wear after wear

