Crocs Kids’ Crocband Clog | Slip On Shoes for Boys and Girls | Water Shoes



Price: $19.95

Imported

Synthetic sole

COMFORT WITH A SMILE: A sporty racing stripe adds a pop of color to the traditional Crocs clogs The Crocband Crocs for kids are perfect for running around on the playground or cruising around town

LIGHTWEIGHT AND FUN: Extremely light kids’ Crocs allow your child to focus on play instead of comfort Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly

DESIGNED TO FIT: These Crocs for boys and girls are easy to take on and off and extremely durable with even the toughest play The pivoting heel straps allow for a more secure fit and easy on and off

ICONIC COMFORT: These Crocs for girls and boys are made of Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort The contoured footbeds and outsoles deliver incredible comfort for whatever the day has in store

KIDS CROCS: These kids’ Crocs can be customized to their personal flair with Jibbitz charms The kids’ shoes are easy to clean, leaving the colors vibrant wear after wear