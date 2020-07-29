Critics slam mainstream media coverage of Barr hearing: ‘A cheer squad for a political party’

DON LEMON, CHUCK TODD MAKE CAMEOS AT BARR HEARING

“’CBS Evening News’ anchor Norah O’Donnell was particularly enthusiastic about bashing Barr as she led into the segment,” Fondacaro observed, keeping in mind that O’Donnell stated Barr is implicated by Democrats of “doing President Trump’s political bidding and of a double standard by using federal agents against protesters in Portland, while ignoring armed militias who took over Michigan’s capitol building earlier this year.”

The MRC news expert kept in mind that O’Donnell and CBS primary congressional reporter Nancy Cordes did not discuss that the protesters in Michigan “never tried to destroy the Capitol building” like the demonstrators in Portland have actually done.

“Over on ABC’s ‘World News Tonight,’ chief Justice reporter Pierre Thomas promoted how ‘Barr [was] under fire on a number of fronts,'” Fondacaro composed. “Thomas likewise decried how ‘Republicans [were] assisting Barr make his case’ that the riots in Portland were out of control by detailing how violent and severe they were.”

VON SPAKOVSKY & & STIMSON: BARR RIGHTFULLY PROTECTS FED ACTION TO DANGEROUS RIOTING, AS HOME DEMS ATTACK HIM

Many conservative audiences grew disappointed that Barr was seldom enabled to address a concern. The Free Beacon and Daily Caller both created video montages of Democratic legislators cutting him off throughout the hearing.

Two reporters from The Washington Post and PBS were even knocked by critics for cheering on Democratic legislators throughout the statement. PBS News Hour White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor shared a quote fromRep Cedric Richmond, D-La– who chastised Barr for revealing regard for the late congressman John Lewis and informed the chief law officer not to discuss his name– total with a fire emoji, something critics state shows approval of Richmond’s snarky remark.

Washington Post press reporter Carol Leonnig highlighted a intense exchange in between Barr andRep Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, who pushed the chief law officer on what she viewed was a double basic in between the DOJ’s treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters versus the armed anti-lockdown demonstrators who stormed Michigan’s Capitol structure previously this year. “She was taking no prisoners,” Leonnig responded on Twitter.

WASHINGTON POST, PBS REPORTERS CHARGEDS OF ‘CHEERLEADING’ FOR DEMS THROUGHOUT BARR HEARING

“Maybe I am just a right-wing crank, but I think we would be better served by having a press that did not also double as a cheer squad for a political party,” conservative analyst T. Becket Adams responded to the tweets.

“The same news media that had a cow over the Benghazi hearings have spent today going ’YAAAS QUEEN’ over Democrats acting like petulant children and lecturing AG Barr about subjects outside the DOJ’s mission and spouting off conspiracy theories,” News Busters handling editor Curtis Houck tweeted.

MSNBC host Joy Reid was likewise buffooned on social media for her effort to battle Barr’s condemnation of Antifa violence that has actually occurred in Portland,Ore in current weeks. At one point, Barr refuted Democratic chairman Jerry Nadler’s claim that the presence of Antifa is a “myth” produced in Washington D.C., affirming that the group has actually been a component in Portland’s riots.

Reid, nevertheless, felt the requirement to describe to the chief law officer what Antifa really stands for.

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO STATES HE WAS ‘OBTAINING’ JOHN LEWIS QUOTE WHEN DECLARING DEMONSTRATIONS DON’T NEED TO BE ‘PEACEFUL’

“Say the whole word, Barr. What does ” ANTIFA” stand for? Spell it out? Ok, I’ll do it for you: Anti-Fascist. Now. Do go on…” the Reid Out host tweeted.

Critics mocked the MSNBC host for utilizing Antifa’s actual name in defense of the violent group.

The Hill media press reporter Joe Concha signed up with “Fox & Friends” to use his ideas on the coverage of Barr’s hearing.

“The coverage is much like the way Democrats treated Barr, which is to take the exact opposite position of the president, in terms of the protests, for instance,” Concha stated, keeping in mind that the mainstream media has actually been identifying typically violent demonstrations as “peaceful” on a routine basis.

JONATHAN TURLEY. BLASTS CNN’S BRIAN STELTER OVER SANDMANN RETWEE T

ABC News was just recently buffooned for explaining a California demonstration that included demonstrators setting fire to a court house, vandalizing a police headquarters and shooting fireworks at law enforcement officer, as “peaceful.”

“Whoever wrote that tweet… will need a chiropractor for twisting and turning in terms of the way they’re putting this together at this point. They’re not peaceful. Some are, yes, but for the most part we’re seeing violence on our screens every night,” Concha stated. “The pictures tell the whole story.”

Rep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, utilized his opening declaration of Tuesday’s hearing to put a focus on mainstream media’s efforts to paint in some cases violent protesters as “peaceful” when he played a effective video including a range of CNN and MSNBC characters such as Don Lemon, Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video likewise included MSNBC host Ali Velshi notoriously stating a event was “not, generally speaking, unruly” as a structure burned behind him.

“It was very, very telling,” Concha stated, keeping in mind that MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle didn’t press back when Rep Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, firmly insisted federal representatives have actually utilized chemical weapons on demonstrators throughout an interview on Tuesday.

“It is dangerous because we’re in a very divisive, violent time right now in this country’s history and the media is doing no favors in pushing back on lawmakers who are making these absolutely ludicrous claims,” Concha stated.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn added to this report.