Critics knock PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor’s claim that protesters ‘understand’ why statues they’re destroying should be gone

“I think many of the people who are knocking down these statues don’t even have any idea what the statue is, what it means, who it is,” Trump said. “When they knock down Grant… now they’re looking at Jesus Christ, they’re looking at George Washington, they’re looking at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, not gonna happen, not gonna happen — not as long as I’m here.”

The president was simply referring to tweets made by prominent activist and former Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King, who needed the removal of “white” Jesus Christ from churches as well as efforts to remove a statue of Lincoln standing over a slave in Boston.

However, Alcindor took to Twitter and rejected Trump’s claim with a “note.”

“Note: Protesters say they understand who the statues commemorate and that images of those people–many who owed enslaved people–should be gone,” Alcindor wrote.

Critics pushed back contrary to the PBS journalist, citing samples of statues of men and women who were neither Confederate military leaders nor slaveowners.

“Note: You’re arguing that protesters pulled down statues of Union General Ulysses S. Grant and famous abolitionists like Hans Christian Heg knowing exactly who they were,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy told Alcindor.

“Thank you for speaking on their behalf and confirming they know Grant, Lincoln & Heg but are tearing them down regardless. It certainly clarifies things a bit,” conservative commentator Stephen Miller sarcastically said.

“What protestors? Any quotes from people who pulled down statues?” The Federalist New York correspondent David Marcus asked.

“This is just embarrassing,” RealClearInvestivations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.

