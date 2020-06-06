Cristobal strengthens to Tropical Storm, should make landfall Sunday

Although it’s not impossible for Cristobal to become a hurricane, at this point, it’s unlikely. Nonetheless, tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings are actually in effect.

As far as tropical storms go, the U.S. impact from Cristobal shouldn’t be that significant. There will be 2-4 inches of storm surge across southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Areas east of there through the northern half of the east coast of Florida will see 1-2 inches of surge.

Because the storm is very large in dimensions, it will bring widespread 3-6 inches of rain with some spots up to 10 inches from north Florida through coastal and just inland Alabama and Mississippi. This will cause some very localized flooding.

That said, the majority of that area is coping with drought, so while an excessive amount of too fast, it’ll be some welcome rain to agricultural areas.

Brief, isolated tornadoes will even form within rain bands moving onshore on the east side of Cristobal. Heavy rain will spread northward deeper in to the Mississippi River Valley Sunday night in to Monday.

The hurricane season began just six days ago, with Cristobal already the third name storm.