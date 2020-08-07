Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace can’t save Juventus in the Champions League

The Serie A champion faced an uphill task from the very start with its opponents Lyon winning the first-leg 1-0 and, despite winning 2-1 on the night, Juventus lost on away goals.

The night didn’t exactly begin as planned for the hosts as Memphis Depay dispatched an early spot-kick but Ronaldo wasn’t to give up without a fight.

The 35-year-old forward scored a penalty of his own in the first half before doubling his lead with a wonderfully crafted shot from what’s supposed to be his weaker left foot.

With the tie teetering on the edge, the hosts pushed for the all important third goal but its French visitors stood firm to deny Ronaldo yet another magical moment in the Champions League.

In truth, Ronaldo's teammates flattered to deceive with the team expected to breeze past a side struggling domestically. Lyon now progresses to face Manchester City in the next round after the Premier League runners-up brushed aside Real Madrid in Friday's other game. "We knew we needed courage, talent and a little bit of fortune," Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said after the match. "We played a very good first leg as well but, with Cristiano Ronaldo, we knew we could have been knocked out at any moment."

