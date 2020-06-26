Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Juventus rout as Sevilla are held – European round-up | Football News





Cristiano Ronaldo scored a thumping penalty and created goals for Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain as Juventus hammered 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday to stretch their lead over Lazio at the top of Serie A to seven points.

With Lecce’s Fabio Lucioni obtaining a straight red card for a clumsy challenge after 32 minutes, Juve took the lead in the 53rd when Ronaldo fed Dybala, who clipped an excellent shot in to the top corner. Ronaldo converted a penalty nine minutes later after being felled in the box.

A clever backheel from the Portuguese forward setup substitute Higuain to score in the 83rd minute, and Matthijs de Ligt added the fourth with a close-range header from Douglas Costa’s cross to accomplish the rout.

Juventus, bidding because of their ninth successive Italian title, moved to 69 points after 28 games, seven clear of Lazio who have a match in hand.

Lecce remained third bottom on 25 points, behind Genoa on goal huge difference and one point adrift of Sampdoria in 16th spot.

La Liga – Sevilla miss chance to move above Atletico Madrid

Sevilla missed from an opportunity to progress to third in La Liga if they were held to a fourth consecutive draw in a 1-1 stalemate against visiting Real Valladolid.

A late Lucas Ocampos penalty for the hosts cancelled out Kiko Olivas’s first-half opener as Sevilla, who have 54 points from 32 games, continued to struggle aware of a seventh draw at the Pizjuan, where they will have won only seven matches this season.

They trail third-placed Atletico, who have one game in hand, by one point, and lead fifth-placed Getafe, who host Real Sociedad on Monday, by five.

Lucas Ocampos’ late penalty sealed a spot for Sevilla against Real Valladolid

Sevilla came close to seeing their early domination rewarded in the 21st minute, but Ocampos’s fierce strike crashed onto the crossbar.

Valladolid soaked up the pressure and Olivas opened the scoring with a looping header into the top corner from Michel Herrero’s long-distance free-kick in the 25th minute.

Sevilla upped the pace following the break and El Haddadi headed home from Jesus Navas’s perfect cross on 55 minutes, only for the target to be ruled out for offside carrying out a VAR review.

The equaliser came in the 83rd minute when Ocampos scored his 12th La Liga goal this season, converting a spot-kick following a Javier Sanchez handball.