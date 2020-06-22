Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Juventus in Serie A – European round-up | Football News





Cristiano Ronaldo scored for initially since the resumption of the Serie A season in Juventus’ victory over Bologna

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on target as league leaders Juventus resumed their search for the Serie A title with a 2-0 conquer Bologna.

In their first game back because the resumption, Maurizio Sarri’s side eased past their mid-table hosts, stretching their lead over Lazio, who play next on Wednesday, to four points.

Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after VAR awarded Matthijs de Ligt a 23rd-minute penalty at Stefano Denswil’s expense, with the Portugal forward notching his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Dybala doubled the lead in the 36th minute, feeding off Federico Bernardeschi’s fleet-footed high heel and bending his shot past Lukasz Skorupski from the edge of the region. Ronaldo saw a second scrubbed off as a result of Douglas Costa straying offside and Danilo’s late red card ended proceedings on a disappointing note.

Ante Rebic was on target in AC Milan’s victory over Lecce

AC Milan got going in style at Lecce, sealing a 4-1 away win against the relegation strugglers.

The Rossoneri scored the only real goal before half-time, Samuel Castillejo breaking the deadlock, but were pegged right back early in the second period by Marco Mancosu’s penalty.

The response was swift and decisive, Giacomo Bonaventura reclaiming the lead in a few moments before Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao made it safe.

Bottom club Brescia picked up a spot against 10-man Fiorentina, taking the lead through Alfredo Donnarumma’s spot-kick only for German Pezzella going to back.

Martin Caceres earned another yellow card with 20 minutes to go, nevertheless the scoreline remained the same.

La Liga: Sevilla stage Villarreal comeback

Munir El Haddadi earned Sevilla a point at Villarreal

In Spain, Sevilla drew 2-2 against Villarreal as both sides stayed in the look for La Liga’s European places.

Sevilla moved a spot clear of Atletico Madrid in to third, whilst the home side put the exact same distance between themselves in sixth and Real Sociedad at seventh.

The Yellow Submarine twice gave away the lead, Paco Alcacer’s opener cancelled out by Sergio Escudero before Pau Torres and Munir El Haddadi exchanged goals.

There was an emotional late cameo for Bruno Soriano, the Villarreal skipper who has spent three years battling back from injury.

Second bottom Leganes shared a goalless draw in the home to Granada.