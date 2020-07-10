Cristiano Ronaldo: How Portugal lost star player and learned to ‘suffer’ before winning Euro 2016

But before the ball have been kicked, instructor Fernando Santos prophesied a great unlikely triumph.

“From the first moment, the first qualification game, he said, ‘We will win Euro 2016,'” Portuguese right-back Cédric Soares tells CNN Sport.

“He put it up on the board. In that time, no one really believed him. And during the qualification games he was already putting the same message on the board — ‘We will win Euro 2016.’ We hadn’t even qualified!”

Friday marks 4 years considering that Portugal’s 1-0 victory more than France inside the final in the Euros. The host country had liked a better passage to the final and was likely to gain, only for Eder’s long-range, extra-time strike to spoil France’s party inside Paris’ Stade de France and offer Portugal their greatest instant in global football.

And it was mainly achieved with no talismanic existence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been assisted off the discipline in holes after keeping a leg injury inside the first fifty percent after having been tackled by simply Dmitri Payet.

Ronaldo, who was rejected European beauty in 2004 with beat in the last to Greece, would your time remainder in the game restlessly hobbling across the sidelines, screaming orders to his staff.

As for those within the pitch, the particular absence of their particular captain proven a galvanizing moment.

“It was tough to digest,” defense Jose Fonte tells CNN Sport when he reflects on the ultimate.

“But once (Ronaldo) got off of the pitch, we were seeking at each some other and I could see the strength in my teammates. I saw they will grinded their crooked smile and mentioned, ‘Let’s move. It’s heading to become without having Ronaldo today. We’ve got to do it without him, therefore we’ve got to work also harder.’

“That was the attitude during the game and at halftime — we just kept believing. It made us even stronger, I think.”

‘Every player’s dream’

Paris’ Portuguese community got provided devoted pockets associated with support in stadiums throughout the event, but at home fans excitedly awaited the particular team’s go back.

Having seen the particular country’s gold generation in the early 2000s — including the likes of Luis Figo, Rui Costa, Joao Pinto and Deco — fall short from major tourneys, victory inside 2016 experienced overdue.

“It was absolute madness, there were incredible scenes when we got out of the airplane,” claims Fonte, that starred through the entire knockout models in 2016.

“Even in the air, there were two mma fighter jets arriving alongside us all when we found myself in Portuguese airspace. I remember discovering them with the particular Portugal shawl and banner in the plane, that was amazing.

“Then we landed … I started seeing people waiting for us outside the airport. And then the bus parade, there were millions and millions of people in the streets celebrating with us. No one will ever forget that moment — it was just an unbelievable thing to just be part of, unbelievable.”

Red and green aircraft of normal water greeted the particular flight since the team faced down inside Lisbon, although thousands layered the roads for the trophy parade with the capital.

“I felt like the happiest man in the world because wearing your national team’s shirt is unique and to win a trophy for your country is every player’s dream,” winger Nani, that won the particular Champions League and 4 Premier League titles together with Manchester United, tells CNN Sport.

“It was the highest point of my career. It was so good to give this joy to our people.”

Instilling belief

In the final in opposition to France, Portugal proved it had been more than just a one-man team inside Ronaldo.

His impact throughout the event was indisputable — offering two essential goals to salvage a draw in the group stages against Hungary and breaking the deadlock in the semifinals with a leaping header against Wales.

But the confidence Santos — now aged 65 — had ingrained in his players ultimately shone through.

“Obviously (Ronaldo) is the best in the world,” says Fonte. “Having the best on earth in your team, you understand you’re always going to be dangerous; you’re always going to create situations and you understand you can win games.

“We just thought that individuals can beat anyone with him on the pitch. Portugal has a large amount of good individual players, but we are stronger because of we spirit, we, our manager.

“When Fernando Santos took over, I think that was a change in mentality. His belief in us, belief in the team, it really made us think that we could do it since the beginning.”

Learning to ‘suffer’

It was with that belief and unflinching determination that Portugal navigated its path to European success.

After scraping through to the knockout rounds by drawing every game in the group stages, Santos’ side then secured two extra-time victories — against Croatia in the circle of 16 and France in the last — and came from at the rear of to pull with Poland in the groups before advancing on fees and penalties.

To say Portugal had to fight and scrap for that title can be an untertreibung; no country has have you ever been crowned European champion although winning just one single game inside regulation period.

“I think to be able to win you need to be able to suffer and our team was very good at that,” says Arsenal’s Soares, that, like his / her defensive companion Fonte, performed throughout the knockout stages.

“Football is constructed of these occasions. If you aren’t willing to suffer you may not win the football match up. This event, we had hard moments in general exactly what comes out from it is much greater.

“The games were becoming more and more exciting. We were looking forward to the games and this I think made a huge difference. The way the team was together, not just the starting 11, it was everyone — you felt this huge push from everyone.”

Looking ahead

Portugal’s title support has been delayed until the coming year amid the particular coronavirus episode. Having stated the initial Nations League title more than Netherlands this past year, winning has become something of any habit regarding Santos’ staff.

Ronaldo will be 36 when subsequent year’s event comes around; it will be a record 5th European shining were this individual to function. Fonte, that plays regarding French golf club Lille, becomes 37 inside December, although his central devensive companion Pepe can also be in his overdue 30s and yet to hang up his / her boots.

While numerous players the particular twilight of these careers, the emergence of young talent, such as 20-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, ensures the squad maintains a blend of youth and experience.

“Football goes very quick,” says Soares. “Of course, nobody can delete what we did … but football is made of moments and it passes really quickly.

“I don’t believe we should have significantly more pressure because we won the Euros but clearly people look at us with an alternative respect.

“I think we own this, and we need to show it again.”