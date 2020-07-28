Cristiano Lucarelli: Watford in talks with former Italy striker over director of football role | Football News





Cristiano Lucarelli won 6 caps for Italy as a gamer

Watford are in talks with former Italy striker Cristiano Lucarelli over their director of football role.

Lucarelli, who scored 3 objectives in 6 looks for his nation as a gamer, is now the supervisor of Serie C side Catania.

The 44- year-old bet 12 various clubs and is presently in his 2nd spell in charge of the Sicilian side.

3: 18 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Arsenal’s win versus Watford in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Arsenal’s win versus Watford in the Premier League

Lucarelli was in the UK for talks today over the position at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship on the last day of the season after they lost 3-2 at Arsenal, as their five-year stay in the Premier League concerned an end.

Watford lack an irreversible supervisor after Nigel Pearson was sacked with 2 video games of the season to go, with caretaker employer Hayden Mullins not able to keep them in the leading department.