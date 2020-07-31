Crispin Odey charged with indecently assaulting woman in 1998

One of Britain’s greatest profile hedge fund supervisors Crispin Odey has actually been charged with indecently assaulting a woman more than 20 years earlier.

The Tory donor was charged on May 14 over a supposed event in 1998, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service stated.

But the 61- year-old has actually rejected the supposed attack, which was declared to have actually happened in Chelsea, west London.

Tory donor Crispin Odey, 61, has actually rejected indecently assaulting a woman more than 20 years earlier, after being charged over the supposed event from 1998

The prominent financier is declared to have indecently attacked ‘ a woman over 16 years of age’ on or around July 13, 1998, at an address in Swan Walk, Chelsea, the Metropolitan Police stated.

Prosecutors stated Odey is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’s Court on September 28, following a problem by awoman

In a declaration on Friday, Odey stated: ‘The accusation is rejected and I will highly contest this matter.’

Odey is among the UK’s wealthiest hedge fund supervisors and has actually an approximated ₤846 million fortune with other half and fellow fund manager Nichola Pease, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Odey has actually an approximated ₤846 million fortune with other half and fellow fund manager Nichola Pease (above), according to the Sunday Times Rich List

A popular figure in the monetary sector, Odey contributed more than 870,000 pounds to the effective project to leave the EuropeanUnion

The Conservative celebration donor likewise added to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s management project.

The prominent investor owns a house in Swan Walk, Chelsea, a Thames riverside street in Chelsea.

He established Mayfair- based financial investment company Odey Asset Management in 1991, after finishing from Christ Church, Oxford, studying History and Economics.

Odey made headings when he invested about 150,000 pounds on a Palladian- design stone temple to shelter chickens at his Gloucestershire estate.