Cris Cyborg vs Katie Taylor? John McCarthy ponders a crossover fight | MMA News

As MMA celebrity Cris Cyborg ponders her subsequent transfer, hypothesis continues to mount.

One potential avenue being talked about is a step into the boxing ring. The Brazilian trains within the ‘candy science’, and her excessive profile would definitely entice big consideration if she have been to make such a transfer.

Former UFC referee and present Bellator commentator John McCarthy was requested in regards to the prospect of Cyborg shifting into boxing, and if she may stay with the likes of Katie Taylor.

“Cris has fought MMA forever now. Her first fight ever, she lost. Then she had a 21-fight win streak,” McCarthy advised Sky Sports.

“Cris is little doubt one of many best feminine fighters of all time. She is an unimaginable consultant of the game. She is such a good particular person exterior of the cage and inside the cage. She has finished the kickboxing, finished the Muay Thai, she has talked about boxing. She trains in boxing on a regular basis.

“If that is what she desires to do, I’m 100 per cent behind her.

“For Cris to step into the realm of combating a boxer like Katie Taylor, it is a tall order. That’s a Conor McGregor attempting to tackle a Floyd Mayweather. That’s often not going to go good for you. The similar as if Katie Taylor tried to step into a MMA ring. That’s not going nicely for her towards Cris Cyborg.

“If Cris is going to do boxing, obviously she’s got to have a name she’s going against, but I would say ‘pick a name that’s not quite Katie Taylor!'”

Image:

Cyborg is without doubt one of the largest names in MMA



McCarthy added: “If you’re looking for equality in women’s sports, the combat world – especially in MMA. Boxing, not quite, it still doesn’t have that level. MMA because women are able to use not only punching, they’re able to get submissions… the fighting is the same,” he stated.

“People have no idea what’s going to happen [in MMA]. You can get knockouts, by punches, elbows, kicks, knees, in MMA you can get all the submissions.”