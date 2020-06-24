‘Cringiest’ wedding moments go viral on Reddit with one Disney-themed moment leaving readers ‘horrified’

A thread on Reddit has gone viral after asking customers to share “the cringiest thing you’ve seen a bride and groom do for their wedding.” Those on the platform didn’t maintain again, with a number of recounting tales of brides and grooms singing their vows, tacky skits and inappropriate dancing.

However, one cringe-filled moment with a Disney twist stole the present.

As the commenter begins setting the stage, they describe “those slight off-looking Mickey and Minnie mouses [sic]” that usually are utilized in high-tourist areas like Times Square or Hollywood Boulevard.

“Yeah, they showed up for the first dance because the bride loved Disney,” the publish learn.

“The entire room was forced to watch bride and groom dance alongside a deformed Mickey and Minnie, and halfway through they switched so the bride was dancing with Mickey and the groom with Minnie. I’ve never seen such a strange combination of stifled laughter and horrified stares.”

Not to depart these on the Internet discussion board guessing as to how “deformed” the celeb mice appeared, the poster followed-up with a photo, which acquired dozens of replies celebrating the awkward scenario.

“I laughed so hard at this visual,” one particular person wrote.

“You describe it so perfectly though, I would have been on the horrified team,” one other commented.

“The brows really make them look 10x scarier,” one other put.

“Why is Minnie in PAJAMAS?” one requested.

The questions didn’t seem like answered, nor was it defined what 12 months this befell or if Mickey and Minnie had fun.