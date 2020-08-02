Crimson Trace 3-9x40mm 1 Series Mid-Range Sport Riflescope with SFP, Duplex Reticle and Scope Rings for Hunting, Shooting and Outdoor



Price: $111.97

(as of Aug 02,2020 14:37:23 UTC – Details)



The CSA-1309 1 Series is a feature rich 3-9x40mm mid-range rifle scope that has been purposefully built from the ground up. The scopes Second Focal Plane Duplex Reticle and impressive glass makes for an unparalleled shooting experience. All Crimson Trace Scopes are covered under a Full Lifetime Warranty.

SPECS: 3-9 magnification with a 40mm lens diameter

ACCURACY: Features a second focal plane, non-illuminated, traditional duplex MOA reticle

EASE OF USE: Windage (side) and elevation (top) knobs are capped and can be easily unscrewed and adjusted when sighting in at the range using a coin or a like-shaped object

DURABLE: Constructed of anodized aluminum with multi-coated lenses and comes with a Lifetime Warranty

INCLUDES: Horizontal split rings for quick and easy mounting

GUARANTEED: All Crimson Trace Scopes are covered under a Full Lifetime Warranty. For questions or warranty contact us at [email protected]