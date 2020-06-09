Criminals Vandalize Fort Worth Police & Firefighters Memorial With ‘BLM’ Graffiti – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Criminals vandalized the Fort Worth Police & Firefighters Memorial overnight, causing significant injury to the stone walls and sidewalks.

“While criminals may physically tarnish this sacred memorial, the legacy of the heroes who gave their lives in service to this city can never be diminished,” the Fort Worth Police Officers Association posted on the Facebook page.

The memorial is situated on the north end of Trinity Park along West 7th Street. It occupies five acres of park. Designed by Fort Worth architects Gideon Toal, the memorial features black granite kiosks that just take visitors through a few eras of Fort Worth history and tell the stories of several fallen heroes. A decomposed granite path winding through the trees guides people to the sculptures and walls of names.

Vandals tagged the kiosks and pathways with the letters ‘BLM’ and profanity.

The association is requesting donations to pay for the removal of the black spray paint and any other damage.

So far they’ve raised a lot more than $7,500.