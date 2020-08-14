Criminal probe looking into misconduct allegations by former NASA official, WSJ reports

A federal criminal probe is looking into allegations of misconduct by a former NASA official who abruptly resigned from his position at the agency in May, The Wall Street Journal reports. Prosecutors are investigating if the official illegally disclosed information to Boeing about how to compete to build NASA’s new human lunar lander, the report states.

The target of the probe is Doug Loverro, who was NASA’s associate administrator for human spaceflight for around six months. On May 19th, Loverro suddenly left NASA just a week before two of the agency’s astronauts were set to launch on a historic mission with SpaceX to the International Space Station. At the time, Loverro said that he had taken a “risk” early in the year. “The risks we take, whether technical, political, or personal, all have potential consequences if we judge them incorrectly,” he wrote in a memo at the time. “I took such a risk earlier in the year because I judged it necessary to fulfill our mission. Now, over the balance of time, it is clear that I made a mistake in that choice for which I alone must bear the consequences.”

“Over the balance of time, it is clear that I made a mistake.”

Rumors began to swirl that Loverro had acted improperly during NASA’s procurement of a new human landing system for the…