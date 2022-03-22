In the investigation department of the Martuni region of the Territorial Investigation Department of the Artsakh Investigation Committee, proceedings were held in 2022. On February 11, 1945, the residents of Karmir Shuka village, Martuni region, Artsakh, were shot in the head by a dangerous weapon from the Azerbaijani military position in the village of Taghavard, Martuni region, Artsakh. The criminal cases initiated under Article 33-191, Part 2, Clauses 1 and 4 of the Artsakh Criminal Code on cases of failure to complete them in circumstances beyond their control.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal cases continues.