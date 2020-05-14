Criminal case opened over Azerbaijani attack on Armenian border village – Panorama

The Azerbaijani forces focused Armenian Berkaber village of Tavush province on May 13. In the results of the pictures the bed room window and partition of one of many homes of the village had been broken, the Investigative Committee reported, including inspection of the scene was performed throughout which a ball of 12.7mm caliber was discovered.

According to the supply, a prison case was initiated in Tavush Regional Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee in response to the Points 1, 6 and 13 of the Part 2 of the Article 34-104 (homicide try in opposition to two or extra folks in a means harmful for the lifetime of many individuals, out of motives of nationwide, race or spiritual hate or fanatism) of RA Criminal Code.

Preliminary investigation is performed.