Criminal case launched against ex-Armenian police chief for obstruction of journalist’s work – Panorama

A criminal case has actually been launched against previous Armenian Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan for blocking the attorney activities of a reporter under Article 164 of Armenia’s Criminal Code.

An examination is underway, the police press service reported on Monday.

The case is based upon a report of the RFE/RL Armenian Service (Azatutyun) on Sunday that the previous police chief supposedly blocked the work of its team dealing with a report about federal government strategies to take apart some personal homes unlawfully built near Lake Sevan.

According to the report, the ex-police chief drove his car in the instructions of 2 Azatutyun press reporters, practically running over them, after seeing that they were shooting in the lakeside location where his home is probably situated.

“Gasparyan further threatened to physically destroy the reporters, using phrases like “I’ll shoot you” and“I’ll slaughter you” Using offending language, the previous police chief required that the press reporters disappoint his home in the report,” Azatutyun stated.

Referring to the report and the responses that followed, his legal representative Tigran Atanesyan stressed nobody is enabled to “intrude” into an individual’s personal and domesticity, consisting of pro- federal government press reporters and even police.

