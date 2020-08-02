Crikey! Zac Efron Is Reportedly Tired Of Living In Los Angeles, Ready To Move Down Under!

Zac Efron has his sights set on a Land Down Under!

The 32- year-old long time movie and TELEVISION star is obviously stressed out over the Los Angeles way of life, according to experts in the understand, and he’s seeking to make a significant move … to Australia!

According to “sources with direct knowledge” of the circumstance who discussed it to TMZ, the High School Musical star is ill and fed up with the spotlight in El Lay, and of being followed around town by paparazzi and so forth. To that end, he obviously wishes to escape being the focal point and live someplace a bit more subtle– though he’s absolutely not leaving the home entertainment service!

As the report goes, the coronavirus pandemic has actually shown to Efron that he just does not requirement to be in Hollywood to take conferences with movie manufacturers and studio officers. Zoom and other teleconferencing tools have obviously worked simply great for him the previous couple of months, making the star understand … why does he require to be in El Lay at all?

Heck, even his last couple of motion pictures were recorded out on area: The Beach Bum was shot in Miami, The Greatest Showman decreased in New York City, and Baywatch primarily shot in south Florida andGeorgia Why reside in overloaded, pollution-filled, stressful Los Angeles if you …