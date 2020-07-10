Cricketer Arms Hotel responds to review which said bartender was ‘crankiest in Sydney’

Bosses at a bar with the ‘crankiest bartender in Sydney’ responded to a review online by claiming COVID-related stress is making it hard for staff to smile.

Cricketers Arms Hotel in Surry Hills reopened for guests in June after months of strict lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, one disgruntled customer said a bartender who served her on Saturday night had dampened her spirits when you are the ‘crankiest’ she had ever withstood.

‘Nice bar, but has the crankiest bartender in town,’ a woman by the name of Lisa wrote.

‘I’ve been there often and will absolutely go again, but the barman really dampened our spirits on Saturday night. Two strangers came up to us and said the same’.

Management swiftly acted on the complaint, responding on the very same day to confirm they discussed the matter with the bartender on duty.

‘He’d want it publicly known that the ongoing instability of a global recession that could render him unemployed at any time, the lurking danger of COVID-19 potentially killing everyone that he loves has all caused it to be quite difficult for him to find much joy in life at the current moment,’ the response read.

The response also suggested ‘the destruction of entire eco-systems due to climate change and the shortcoming to look for a bloody low priced pouch of tobacco in the inner city’ as reasons why that he couldn’t crack a grin on shift.

‘He said, however, that he will attempt and make more of an effort to smile. Thanks!’

The bar has been given 4.3 stars out of 5 overall and contains hundreds of reviews that are positive, many of which described it as the ‘best bar in Sydney’.

Management in bars and venues through the duration of Australia have now been subject to stringent restrictions limiting the quantity of guests allowed inside at any moment.

Just last weekend Moxy’s Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta, on the Gold Coast, was hit with a $6,672.50 infringement notice after a failure to keep consitently the contact information on its patrons.

The bar owners shared a photo of the fine to social media on Tuesday night which listed their offence as ‘fail to conform to public health directions’.

The Queensland Police notice was issued at 7.20pm on Friday, just hours after the state eased restrictions on venues.

It claimed the Coolangatta bar did not keep a register of its patrons and listed the offence as ‘fail to keep patron detail contact register’.

Management in bars and venues throughout Australia have been subject to stringent restrictions limiting the amount of guests allowed inside at any given time