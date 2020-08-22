Cricket Wireless starts offering 5G but only for one device

AT&T- owned Cricket Wireless is making it possible for 5G assistance on a few of its strategies,the company announced But unusually, despite the fact that the attract many clients of pre-paid strategies like Cricket is a lower rate, the business’s only 5G suitable device up until now is the $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S20Plus And getting access to 5G on Cricket needs registering for one of its Unlimited strategies, which begin at $60 monthly.

Cricket will likely utilize AT&T’s low-band 5G network (the statement didn’t define much in the method of technical information), which utilizes low-band 850MHz spectrum innovation that has wider variety but slower speeds than its mmWave 5G, which AT&T calls its 5G Plus network. The latter is presently restricted to designers and choose services. T-Mobile likewise uses its low-band 5G, which it released in December, to its Metro pre-paid clients.

Cricket likewise revealed it’s including 5G assistance to its Simply Data strategies, which do not provide phone and text service, which begin at 20GB of information for $35 monthly. And it’s included a brand-new Simply Data rate strategy, with 100GB for $90 monthly.