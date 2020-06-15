Cricket team-mates – Rob Key: Andrew Flintoff would be a T20 superstar | Cricket News







In the most recent of our series asking the Sky Cricket experts to lift the lid on their former team-mates, ROB KEY talks of the immense talent of Andrew Flintoff, the ‘under-rated’ Sam Northeast and the sleeping struggles of Min Patel…

Most talented?

Flintoff. He could do everything, could Fred, besides golf this indicates – it’s quite nice to finally find his Achilles heel.

2:41 Michael Vaughan explains what made Andrew Flintoff such a special player during the 2005 Ashes series against Australia. Michael Vaughan explains what made Andrew Flintoff such a special player during the 2005 Ashes series against Australia.

Freddie is a victim of his stats. But stats never tell the whole story. He was the first name down on the team sheet in another of England’s most useful ever sides – arguably the most useful. With the ball, I watched batsmen like Virender Sehwag earnestly look to log off strike against Freddie, even yet in India. And, with the bat, that he could grab one straight out of a wrapper – completely new – whilst still being go and smash the ball from the park!

Most under-rated?

Sam Northeast. He sits somewhere in that ‘Rory Burns’ type category, of not being as trendy as say, a James Vince. He is not even close to an ugly player, by any stretch, but he’s very under-rated. We always hear how runs are you want from a batsman, and that he always performs.

Kent batsman Sam Northeast has featured for the England Lions but has yet to be called up to the Test team

The problem he’s is that, if you’re regarded as a No 4, 5 or 6 batsman in county cricket, you really have little potential for playing for England right now, because you have Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow – every one of these names – ahead of you. It’s likely to be quite difficult for him to force his way in.

Who’d be a success in today’s game?

Put Fred. And then Nasser Hussain may have a got at me about it! T20 was quite definitely at its inception towards the end of Fred’s career but, with the IPL now, Fred would be the most desired cricketer on earth!

Andrew Flintoff played some franchise T20 cricket towards the very end of his career

He hit the ball harder than anyone, that he could bowl as quick as anybody, and was a great death bowler. Andrew Russell is considered among the world’s most useful T20 players now; Fred was a much better cricketer than Russell!

Most superstitious?

Ed Smith. He’d need to have three bats lined up, so as, as that he went out to bat. And, if that he got out, he would often blame them for not being in the right way. I’d often make an effort to mess them up a little bit, simply to see what would happen. He would also strap his pad on and off over and over – having fun with the Velcro 50-odd times.

3:37 National selector Ed Smith says he tells England players they have either been dropped or recalled to the set-up National selector Ed Smith says he tells England players they have either been dropped or recalled to the set-up

Hardest worker?

Out of who I used, I would say Paul Nixon. He was doing ice baths before they certainly were fashionable. He’d sit inside for about 20 minutes! He was always looking to attempt to give himself an edge.

Messiest?

Fred, again. I wrote in my book that once, in his changing area at Old Trafford, it absolutely was so messy that I came across a red wine-stained dinner jacket from the year before’s PCA dinner! This have been lurking inside, dirty, soaked in wine, in among his cricket kit, for over a year. God knows why?

Best at football?

Steve Harmison can ping a football about nicely but offers considerably slower with age

We used with an award at Kent to discover the best footballer at warm-ups, and I’d win it annually! Second most readily useful was probably Steve Harmison, with England. Big Steve was a very good footballer, but annually he’d get slower – to the point where, now, I believe milk turns quicker.

Worst to room with?

I was a very bad sleeper, so Min Patel was the worst, because he would never sleep. He wouldn’t even take to! He’d watch motor racing, anything that was on, at 3am and would do The Times crossword before I’d even got up. I moved my mattress into the bathroom of the hotel once, just to ensure I couldn’t hear him. And when that he did sleep, he snored!

When I toured with England, we were in single rooms, and Fred and I would normally spend nearly all of our time looking after a homesick Harmy. We’d watch Jimmy Nail, anything with someone inside it from the north east, listen to Crocodile Shoes and read him excerpts of Jack Charlton’s autobiography.

Worst taste in music?

Anyone born in the 1990s, particularly anybody who would put on dance music. Matt Coles would put on some horrendous stuff I’d also have to change to something a bit slower.

Worst dressed?

Former Kent and England spinner James Tredwell went ‘off-piste’ with his fashion choices

James Tredwell, I’d say. When that he played for England, and started earning a tiny bit more money, that he used to show up in certain ridiculous gear. He’s normally like me and does not really worry about that sort of stuff – doesn’t realize why you cannot wear blue and black together – and so once we try to liven ourselves up a bit, we generally speaking get it wrong. There was a period where he truly went off piste, you might say.

Coaching material?

Min Patel. He is now a coach, and he is among the shrewdest characters I came across, domestically or internationally. He is someone who ponders the game in a way differently to others. His grasp of numbers and metrics that way is first rate.

Cricket badger?

Smith was another very shrewd judge. He was made for that [England national selector] role he has; that he was watching cricket down in Canterbury, with his dad, from a very young age, when I was probably from my BMX! He would remember more about innings’ that the older Kent players has played than they would.

Who would you select to be stuck with on a desert island?

Nasser, the least. He would argue the entire time, and I don’t think he’d taste great either, in the event that you had to consume him. There’s not much of him; he’d be a bit gristly! I’d need to pick Fred; the greatest human that has ever walked the earth!