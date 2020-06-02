Cricket team-mates – Nasser Hussain: Michael Atherton easiest man to captain | Cricket News







In the primary a part of our new collection, the place we ask the Sky Cricket specialists to raise the lid on their former team-mates, NASSER HUSSAIN reveals who he hated rooming with, whose musical style left quite a bit to be desired and who would thrive within the fashionable period…

Most proficient?

I might decide somebody from England however I’d say Mark Waugh – who I performed with at Essex – is essentially the most proficient I’ve performed with, given the convenience and beauty with which he batted. Plus a number of the catches he’d pull off! Sometimes he might make it look really easy – it was virtually like he wasn’t making an attempt however he really put numerous work in.

Hardest employee?

That’s a tricky one. Graham Gooch or Alec Stewart, I’d say. Stewart was such an expert, however I’ll go together with Gooch. I bear in mind after he scored a powerful 150 in opposition to the West Indies on a tough pitch at Headingley in 1991 he was straight again within the nets the following day getting throw-downs. He’d work so exhausting at his coaching. He was all the time within the fitness center or going for runs and would web as exhausting as anybody I’d seen. He left nothing to probability.

Graham Gooch (pictured) was such a tough employee, says Nasser, and would have earned an IPL deal right this moment

Most beneath-rated?

The one that does not get talked about sufficient is Graham Thorpe. When individuals reel off the listing of England greats, he appears to slip individuals’s minds. But he was a man for a disaster, for a battle. He used to get ‘tough’ runs in a really quiet and unassuming manner.

He was one of many perfect gamers I performed with. That’s what got here out of the very first Virtual Test I did with Rob Key; it is good to bear in mind these gamers that we typically overlook, as a result of ‘my period’, the 1990s, was pigeonholed as a nasty time for English cricket. Thorpe was a improbable cricketer that may get into most England sides.

Worst to room with?

Watch out if you’re sharing a room with Jack Russell!

Jack Russell. Easy. He was a combo of the perfect crew-mate however the worst room-mate on the planet! He is likely one of the nicest, greatest blokes, but in addition a whole loon. He’d put his hat within the oven and his gloves and holding gear completely stunk! His underwear could be drying on a light-weight someplace and he’d have paints all over. And he would paint with actually nothing on!

Teacher’s pet?

Keysy would say Paul Collingwood most likely. All coaches liked Colly. I would not name him a instructor’s pet, personally, however he all the time set the correct instance. He was nice for our crew; we had been making an attempt to change the tradition of the aspect and so we wanted individuals like him who would are available in and push everybody in coaching.

Coaching materials?

Alec Stewart all the time appeared destined for teaching, says Nasser

Maybe Colly. But I’d say Stewart. You all the time felt, together with his outdated man, that it was probably to be handed down by way of the household from Micky to Alec. He was all the time a fantastic coach and meticulous in all the things he did. He understands the sport inside out and is massively loyal – to England and Surrey. I all the time felt he would go into teaching.

Worst style in music?

My important reminiscence, music-sensible, is when one yr Bumble made us put some music to a video of ourselves enjoying, so as to attempt to construct-up our confidence. Nick Knight got here out with some sort of ‘seek for the hero inside your self’ tune or one thing corny like that! He obtained the mick taken out of him for that.

Nick Knight’s dancing and musical tastes depart quite a bit to be desired, says Nass

Alan Mullally was additionally huge into his music. He was a bit ‘heavy steel’, if I can bear in mind. He’d deliver a kind of boombox with him to video games, and I can bear in mind Bumble kicking it to items as soon as after we misplaced an ODI in Sydney – the one the place I got here down the pitch to Shane Warne and obtained stumped.

Worst dancer?

Knighty. Again. Have you seen his umpire’s dance for a T20 advert a couple of years again? Enough mentioned.

Easiest to captain?

Michael Atherton. You’d by no means fear about Ath; he simply obtained on with it. He was a great man for a disaster. He’d set the tone within the dressing room and when he spoke, everybody listened. He might have simply been bitter or jealous of all of the issues I had, like central contracts, however he was so useful. I knew he had my again on days I used to be struggling as a captain or participant.

Nasser says Michael Atherton has all the time been a fantastic sounding board

I bear in mind on a tour to Sri Lanka in 2001, once I could not purchase a run, I used to be strolling around the resort in Galle at midnight and I went to see Ath and we had a rum and coke collectively. He’d let you know the way it was. He had a lot expertise to draw upon; he had been captain, he had been out of shape himself. He knew the ups and downs of the sport.

Hardest to captain?

Andrew Caddick wanted reminding how good he was

I would not say ‘hardest’, however perhaps somebody like Andy Caddick. He had a concern of failure, he was a nervous cricketer and was somebody you had to put your arm spherical, attempt to construct up and make him really feel 1,000,000 {dollars}. All the time, you had been having to inform him how good he was, and he was extremely good! He took a little bit bit extra understanding however he was a excessive-class, excessive-high quality bowler.

Who’d be a hit in right this moment’s sport?

I’d say Gooch. He was forward of his time together with his health in addition to his cricket. He was a improbable white-ball cricketer and would simply be a hit within the fashionable period. He’d get an IPL deal for certain and could be up there with the massive-identify opening batsmen of right this moment.

Life of the celebration?

Darren Gough was important within the England dressing room

Darren Gough, for sure. We had Phil Tufnell, who would possibly push him shut, however Gough was the heartbeat of our crew. He was probably the greatest blokes to captain and one of the vital cricketers I performed with. He had a good way of lifting us within the dressing room, of reminding you why you performed the sport. He all the time performed with a smile on his face – and knew the place the digital camera was!

Best at soccer?

In the present England crew, there’s numerous first rate gamers, whereas we had perhaps simply two or three. Some of the crew had been good and a few had been plain terrible! Personally, I used to be someplace in mid-desk mediocrity. Mainly the Surrey clique of Stewart, Thorpe, Mark Butcher and Mark Ramprakash had been the footballers, though the latter two, once they noticed the purple mist, look out! I believe Ath nonetheless has a scar on his leg from when Butch dived in throughout a sport in South Africa as soon as.

Who would you decide to be caught with on a desert island?

Definitely not Rob Key! Maybe my outdated mate Thorpey. Low upkeep, quiet. But I’d choose to be alone, if I’m trustworthy!