Cricket team-mates – Mark Butcher: Adam Hollioake perfect pal on desert island – but not Rob Key! | Cricket News









As our sequence asking the Sky Cricket consultants to raise the lid on their former team-mates continues, MARK BUTCHER discusses underrated and clever gamers and who’d be ineffective on a desert island…

Most gifted?

Chris Lewis. With the bat, with the ball, within the area, the whole thing. I feel he’s a participant who would have benefited from taking part in within the period of central contracts and having his value as an all-rounder and quick bowler maximised. He suffered numerous accidents and England did not get probably the most out of him, one thing that occurred to numerous gamers in that technology. He was as fast as anybody when it got here to quick bowling, genuinely speedy.

Chris Lewis celebrates dismissing Nasser Hussain whereas taking part in for Surrey towards Essex in 1996

Hardest employee?

Alec Stewart can be up there, he was all the time in nice form, but I’ll go for Mark Ramprakash. I’ve by no means seen anybody hit as many balls in coaching.

Who’d be a hit in at the moment’s sport?

I feel everybody who did nicely in my period would have tailored to at the moment’s coaching strategies and new codecs – but somebody like Ali Brown would have made a fortune in T20 franchises world wide. He was a great distance forward of his time along with his strike price with the bat.

Ali Brown performed solely 16 ODIs for England

Most below-rated?

I feel I’ll decide Ali for this one, too. He averaged comfortably over 40 in first-class cricket, with 47 tons of and an unimaginable quantity of runs, so wasn’t only a quick-kind participant. It’s a disgrace he solely managed 16 ODIs, his third of which featured 100 towards India. He performed in an period when individuals did not rating tons of in a single-day cricket. Doing it again then was an enormous deal.

Who have been you shocked went into teaching?

Ali, once more, and Graham Thorpe. Ali, who coached second XI at Surrey, due to how unorthodox he was and Thorpey as a result of he by no means appeared to care what anybody else was doing! Graham has achieved rather well, although, and the England guys actually love working with him.

Graham Thorpe is now a coach within the England set-up

Worst to room with?

Fortunately, I did not have too many roomies. The solely tour I went on the place he had roommates was within the West Indies in 1998, my first England tour – I shared with Thorpe and Adam Hollioake for various that journey, two superb mates of mine. So I’ll point out my previous pal Adam as greatest and worst roommate. He wasn’t the tidiest but neither of us did the opposite any favours with our timekeeping, both within the morning or the night!

Best style in music?

Ben Hollioake. He was a cool cat and liked his music. He listened to all types of issues and I keep in mind him introducing me to Gomez and stuff like that again within the day. We shared numerous musical tastes.

Ben Hollioake performed two Tests and 20 ODIs for England earlier than his dying in 2002

Ben was additionally second on my record for many gifted participant I performed with, solely as a result of we by no means fairly acquired to see every part he was able to. There have been a few flashes, together with a half-century on his ODI debut towards Australia at Lord’s. At the time of his accident, he was having just a little lull on the cricket area and not fairly fulfilling every part but I’ve little doubt he would have come again all the higher for it. I feel he in all probability would have turn into extra famend for his batting than his bowling.

Worst style in music?

Definitely Alec. REO Speedwagon was concerning the peak of his musical sophistication. He was the worst dancer, too. Nobody else comes shut, an absolute shocker. I can’t remark on Nasser Hussain’s dancing as he’s not the kind of bloke who’s going to face up and revel in himself!

Best at soccer?

Thorpey was very helpful and Stewie was an excellent participant – in addition to soiled as something! I learn Nasser mentioned that the crimson mist might descend once I performed! I used to play a hell of loads and to a fairly good normal in Croydon up till I used to be about 16. When I used to be 12 or 13 I used to be main scorer and I used to be within the Crystal Palace catchment space but being an expert footballer was by no means an possibility for me.

Alec Stewart performed alongside Boris Johnson in a charity England vs Germany sport

Life of the social gathering?

I used to be lucky to be round with individuals like Freddie Flintoff but additionally early on with Phil Tufnell, who might be extremely entertaining. Ashley Giles, as nicely, was nice on an evening out. Myself, Gilo and Dean Headley went on an ‘A’ tour to Australia in 1996 and there was amusement available, with Gilo proper within the thick of it. He wasn’t all the time the straight man he’s now in his function as director of cricket with England.

Most clever

Michael Atherton. You all the time knew writing was prone to be in his future. There was a late entry, although, in Ed Smith, now England’s nationwide selector. When he popped into the dressing room throughout that sequence towards South Africa in 2003 there have been one or two raised eyebrows at a few of the phrases and phrases he got here out with. Don’t overlook Sir Andrew Strauss, both.

Who would you decide to be caught with on a desert island?

It needs to be Adam Hollioake. We’d by no means go hungry, that is for positive, as he can be searching stuff down along with his naked palms and making fireplace. He is the boy you need within the wilderness. We are such good mates, as nicely, and have identified one another since we have been 9 or 10 years previous.

Adam Hollioake and Mark Butcher have been buddies since they have been kids

I feel we clicked as a result of we each had huge, bushy, curly hair and darker pores and skin than the opposite youngsters, whereas he was the most effective bowler round and I used to be the most effective batter round in our age group. We simply grew collectively and when he was an incredible captain and fabulous chief for Surrey, I kind of performed his proper-hand man. We had a yin and yang between us.

And who can be ineffective on a desert island?

Rob Key. He’d simply sit there saying every part was pointless and be bored on a regular basis. With no golf programs and no web, he’d hate it.