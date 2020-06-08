Cricket has a problem with diversity at grassroots level, says Ebony Rainford-Brent | Cricket News



















The ICC has released a video to market its anti-racism message and highlight the value of diversity and inclusivity

Ebony Rainford-Brent says cricket along with other elitist sports need to change their structures in order to better reflect the diversity of these communities at grassroots level.

Rainford-Brent, who was the initial black woman to play cricket for England and today sits on the board at Surrey after representing the county throughout her playing career, said sports such as football are better at ensuring children of backgrounds have a fair chance of which makes it to the most notable level.

The 36-year-old told Sky Sports News that cricket “structurally has a lot of problems that doesn’t allow diversity to come through from the local communities”.

“Although at the top level we’re seeing a couple of players, Jofra Archer for example and Chris Jordan, they actually came over from the West Indies later in their teens and early 20s, but we haven’t seen players coming through from the local community,” she said.

Ebony Rainford-Brent may be the director of women’s cricket at Surrey

“Our borough of Lambeth that Surrey sits in, nearly 50 % of the youngsters are from an African-Caribbean background, and yet still since I’ve come through within the last 25 years, we have perhaps not had one story successfully staying in county cricket since I’ve come through that door.

“That’s got to let you know there’s a problem, so when you begin to look at it and you also really begin to unpick it, the kids are typical coming from the private schools who’ve more resources, more one-to-one coaching, more investment. There’s a problem.

“[Surrey] decided to setup a targeted program to generate an academy for all the talented players to ensure they got every opportunity they could. I do believe it’s important other sports now start to accept that model. Whether your community could have different BAME groups that they have to target, this really is important to make certain you are serving your community in sport.

“Others like football do a much better job and you see that transition all the way through to the international level. Athletics… rugby’s improved significantly, but some of the elitist sports like cricket, tennis, golf; we’ve got a long way to go, and so these Black Lives Matter movements have really got to drive some of these conversations and make change.”

The Black Lives Matter protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer, who has since been charged with his murder, held him down by pressing a knee into his neck. The protests were only available in the United States but have reached around the world, and within the weekend a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down in Bristol.

Rainford-Brent says a “valve popped” when she saw the video of Floyd’s death, and that it’s vital for the momentum of the movement to continue for significant change to happen.

“I’ve recognized what’s gone on in America [and] the disparities that we have here with our policing system and our justice system, but watching that video for me a valve popped and I know a lot of my friends felt the same way,” she said. “Anyone who watched that video, realising it’s taken the planet to protest just to get those people [police officers] arrested, sort of begs the question.

“If you’ve been to the protests or if you’ve watched on TELEVISION around the globe, there is certainly a definite momentum given that people realise it’s too late, things have got to change, and this affects all areas of our lives, whether it be sport or our personal lives.

“Real action has to happen. In the case of the statue, changing that to a memorial would make a public difference.

“After everyone reflects on the statue, there’s a real question: is the foot going to stay on the gas?”

There has been a wave of support from prominent athletes, with Anthony Joshua marching with his Watford community on Saturday, and Raheem Sterling and Lewis Hamilton passionately throwing themselves behind the reason.

Rainford-Brent says those at the pinnacle who’ve spoken out are to be applauded, but that organisations throughout need to ask if they are doing enough to alter their sport for the greater.

“What we’re seeing is real athletes who are using sport and their platform to make a difference and well done to them for speaking out,” she said.

“It’s important athletes continue to speak up. Athletes have such a platform that will force questions to be asked on the big stage, but this really is important that organisations browse around at their environment; are they inclusive? Are they diverse? Are they reflecting their community?

“I’m going to be continuing the conversation through my sport, through various areas from broadcasting to grassroots, but it is really vital now that people continue the pressure.”