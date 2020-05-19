Cricket could return this summer with fans, says Lancashire CEO | Cricket News





Daniel Gidney believes making cricket grounds comply with social distancing guidelines is feasible

The cricket season resuming with followers in stadiums this summer will not be past the realms of chance, in line with Lancashire’s CEO Daniel Gidney.

July 1 has been earmarked because the revised proposed begin to the cricket season, though competitions just like the inaugural Hundred have been pushed again to 2021.

But Gidney believes measures could be put in place to make sure a stadium meets the federal government’s official social distancing tips and allow spectators to benefit from the sport in particular person.

“People look at stadiums and say there’s no way a stadium can be socially distanced, but actually if you take a 20-25 thousand seater stadium, I believe you could potentially have two or three thousand fans in with seats marked off, one-way systems, yellow-lines like you get at passport control,” Gidney stated.

The ECB are aiming to begin the cricket season on July 1

His positivity will carry some hope to sports activities followers, lots of whom are starting to really feel resigned to spectator-free sport for the foreseeable future.

Those steps are tentative at this stage although and cricket, like all sport, will finally be guided by the newest public well being protocols.

Plans are already in place for bio-secure venues as a method to kick-start the worldwide cricket calendar this summer with England set to face West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland throughout each Test and restricted overs codecs.

In order for a venue to be deemed bio-secure, it might have to be divided into designated zones. These zones would separate the 2 groups, match officers, floor workers and the media, with motion between the zones strictly restricted.

1:32 Rob Key wonders if the beginning of the 2020 cricket season could be delayed additional past July 1 Rob Key wonders if the beginning of the 2020 cricket season could be delayed additional past July 1

Moves are additionally afoot for England gamers to return to coaching this week, and people like Lancashire’s Jos Buttler and Mark Wood have admitted there may be nervousness about returning – even for fundamental abilities coaching.

Gidney admits that one of many greatest obstacles to cricket restarting, apart from the well being tips, is giving gamers confidence that the taking part in atmosphere is protected.

“We have to follow that guidance, ultimately we will support and England players returning to training will be given resource priority in the short term,” Gidney stated.

“It’s about a duty of care to their health. We have to able to find a way to give them an environment that they can have confidence that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe.”