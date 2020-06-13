Cricket can’t stand still over racial issues with better representation needed, says Mark Butcher | Cricket News







Mark Butcher stated cricket “cannot stand still” over racial issues when he assessed the reason why the number of dark players within county crickinfo has decreased.

Butcher’s former Surrey team-mate Michael Carberry informed Sky Sports News before this week that will black cricket players feel like they will risk their particular careers when they attempt to face prejudice, plus the ECB provides responded to their comments by simply vowing to deal with any racism within the activity.

Former England batting player Butcher thinks English crickinfo should be pleased with how modern it is yet says there should be greater representation among people regarding colour within senior functions.

“I would say cricket is as clean a game as any, the game is as multicultural as any – just look at the England team that won the World Cup. I think that is something to be proud of,” Butcher, given birth to to a Jamaican mother plus English daddy, told Sky Sports News.

“But you cannot stand still in addition to issues about race plus participation, even more structural issues, I suppose, which are not quite because straightforward.

“The amount of black expert players goes down – some of it is structural, some of it generational. It is difficult to pin down the blame onto one particular faction.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was racially abused in New Zealand over the winter

“The removal of cricket from a number of state schools in the early ’90s has played a huge part in how much exposure at a young age kids from an Afro-Caribbean background have.

“My grandparents came over from the Windrush so the generation after that were very much part of a Caribbean cricketing culture but move a couple of generations forward to kids born to parents who we born in the UK and cricket perhaps hasn’t had the same generational pull.

“The growth in the women’s game has grown by dint of the fact women and girls can see themselves in the coverage and the importance given to the sport.

“So if you don’t have black coaches or people of colour making administrative decisions, if you don’t hear their point of view, it perpetuates itself and you don’t end up making any significant changes.”

Sports stars have spoken frankly about the issues of racism that remain in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Butcher says all sports must ask questions of themselves and said that cricket still has an issue with “throwaway remarks” about players of colour

“I’m sure cricket will look at itself and any sport that, in the light of the public reaction to events in the States, doesn’t look at its governance and the way it seeks to promote would be daft. Keep your ears open and listen,” added the Sky Sports presenter and commentator.

“Particularly in the recreational game or even in age–group crickinfo, [there is] people’s language plus the informal throwaway comments about householder’s culture.

“Jofra Archer has had it recently with remarks that were so close to the mark of being overtly racist about him not wanting to play for England, being lazy, not getting the English culture, all types of tropes that you were hearing 20 or 30 years ago. They haven’t gone away.”