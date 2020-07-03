Cricket CAN resume next weekend says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson backtracked on his claims that cricket balls were a a ‘vector of disease’ by saying the sport could resume next weekend.

Speaking at today’s Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said cricket will reunite with instructions to be published in the coming days.

Last week Mr Johnson said the activity could not reunite at a grassroots level because coronavirus could be spread by contacting cricket balls.

But today that he backtracked on his previous statements having sought the ‘scientific advice and medical opinion’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson backtracked on his claims that cricket balls were a a ‘vector of disease’ by saying the activity could resume next weekend

Mr Johnson said: ‘Having been stumped on the radio today on that time, on the science again, being asked about, you understand, which was the precise vector of the disease.

‘I have sought scientific advice and medical opinion, the third umpire has been invoked.

‘What I can say is we do desire to work as fast as possible to obtain cricket right back and we will be publishing instructions in the next couple of days so that cricket can resume in time for next weekend.’

Professor Chris Whitty said ‘it is perfectly possible to have cricket where people do keep their distance and provided people don’t do things that are clearly perhaps not sensible’ at the Downing Street press conference this afternoon

Professor Chris Whitty added: ‘One of the issues on cricket can it be brings together a much larger number of individuals in terms of linking households than you do with the six people laid out because the maximum number of individuals you should be meeting even outdoors.

‘But it is perfectly possible to own cricket where people do keep their distance and provided people don’t do things which are obviously not sensible, ranging from hugging the bowler if they have just bowled someone for a duck through to spitting on the ball.

‘It should really be possible to help make the game it self really very safe since it is an outdoor sport far away.

‘It is not a contact sport in the sense that some of the higher risk outdoor sports are.’

The Prime Minister’s statements came after that he was quizzed on the safety of grassroots cricket on LBC radio today.

Mr Johnson said tea breaks and players meeting in changing rooms could prove an infection risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on LBC Radio that he said: ‘There are reasons. These debates have gone round and round.

Boris Johnson said traditional tea breaks and meeting in club changing rooms could pose a risk of spreading Covid-19 while speaking on LBC Radio this morning

‘It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms etc and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity that you simply might not enter a game of tennis.’

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the risks of exposure to coronavirus while playing the sport were very low.

The ECB said: ‘We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other pursuits being currently permitted.

‘We believe this advice – allied with strict hygiene measures – means recreational cricket should really be viewed as safe by great britain government, which may be welcome news to your nation’s recreational cricketers.’