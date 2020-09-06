- Crews working to airlift around 150 people trapped by Creek Fire in Mammoth Pool KMPH Fox 26
- Campers cautioned to shelter in location as wildfire raves near a tank in Northern California CNN
- Helicopters ferryboat hurt to security after 150 trapped by quickly- moving Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest San Francisco Chronicle
- National Guard Helicopter Crew Airlifting Trapped Labor Day Weekend Campers Near Shaver Lake CBS San Francisco
- California National Guard saves people trapped by Fresno County fire KCRA Sacramento
