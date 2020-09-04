Crews remove Bentonville’s Confederate monument

Crews started to move the Confederate Monument in the Bentonville Square Wednesday early morning.The monument will be brought back and after that transferred to a personal park near the Bentonville Cemetery.Leah Whitehead with the Benton County Historical Society stated the BCHS will own and run the park, while the United Daughters of the Confederacy will continue to own themonument “It is history. It happened. We can’t change it. We can’t sanitize it. The best thing we can do, we believe, is to educate so that this does not happen again,” Whitehead stated.The monument was committed in 1908 and has actually been the topic of debate in the last few years.Two individuals were charged after harming the statue in 2019. A cannonball was drawn from the statue in September 2017. It was discovered under a park bench on the square.That summertime, dueling petitions were distributed about the future of the statue. One desired it eliminated from the square and gave thePea Ridge National Military Park The other wished to keep the statue where it is. The dispute over the monument’s area was reignited after a fatal white supremacist rally around a statue ofConfederate Gen Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville,Virginia A group collected around the monument one Sunday that August, stating they were wished to “protect the statue.”The statue was …
