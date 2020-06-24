Crews in South Carolina begin process to remove John. C. Calhoun statue

Confederate monuments and people of well-known figures with pro-slavery ties have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following a death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis

“We place white supremacy and white supremacist thought right back where it belongs – on the ash heap of history,” said Charleston Councilman Karl L. Brady Jr.

Removal crews were seen using bucket trucks and massive cranes to reach the height of the statue. They also appeared to remove plaques that decorated the four sides of the monument’s pedestal.

“Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue,” the Charleston Police Department Tweeted just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. “It will be closed for several hours.”

City Council members, including Brady, had approved a resolution to authorize the statue’s removal in a 13-0 vote throughout a late-day meeting on Tuesday. It came after Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, announced however be sending the resolution to the City Council.

“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Tecklenburg said following the vote to remove the statue, according to Charleston’s WCSC-TV. “God bless you all.”

Tecklenburg reportedly announced his plans to remove the statue last Wednesday. It resulted in dozens of protesters linking arms around the monument while shouting, “Take it down!” He added that Calhoun’s statue isn’t protected under South Carolina’s Heritage Act for various reasons, which shields historical monuments and names of buildings.

Others have the divisive statue is element of history and may stay up, according to the station.

In the 1830s, Calhoun had reportedly called slavery a “positive good” and argued that slaves in the South were better than free Blacks in the North.

“[The monument] is observed by many individuals as something other than a memorial to the accomplishments of a South Carolina native, but alternatively a symbol glorifying slavery and therefore, a painful reminder of the real history of slavery in Charleston,” the city said in the resolution.

The monument stands at 115 feet tall and was erected in 1896, according to the Charleston Museum.

Calhoun, the seventh vice president, also served because the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of war, the station reported. He died in 1950, 11 years ahead of the start of the Civil War.

On Tuesday night, a granite pillar that held the statue of a Confederate soldier at the North Carolina Statehouse grounds for 125 years, came down after three days of failed attempts.

