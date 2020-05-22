Crestwood Police Officer Charged With Beating Wife And Daughters – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crestwood police officer is accused of choking and beating his spouse till their kids thought she had stopped respiratory.

Officer Dino Pavoni now faces felony home battery and strangulation fees.

According to the police report, it occurred at a tenting resort in Portage.

Pavoni accused of pushing one among his daughter, who was filming the incident on her cellphone. Police say he additionally pushed one other daughter and slammed her arm within the door a number of instances.

After Pavoni’s arrest investigators eliminated three handguns, a taser and an obligation belt with handcuffs from his residence.