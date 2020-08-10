Crehan to replace Lowndes in Darwin TV line-up

Lowndes was set to travel to the Northern Territory this weekend to become part of a slimmed-down on-site TV existence, nevertheless the authorities Supercars site is reporting that he’s chosen to stay in Queensland as his kid Levi recuperates from a motocross mishap.

He’ll be changed in Darwin by routine Supercars Media pit press reporter Crehan, who was sidelined prior to the resumption of the 2020 season back in June.

Read Also:

Crehan and Mark Larkham are set to be the only on-screen skill on the ground in Darwin for the Fox Sports element of the broadcast, with host Jess Yates and analysts Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife set to work from Sydney thanks to border limitations.

Network 10 will likewise have a very restricted on-site existence for its live protection; hosts Kate Peck and Scott Mackinnon will be working from Sydney, while motorists Will Davison and Michael Caruso will offer skilled analysis from Brisbane and Melbourne respectively.

Andrew Jones will for that reason be the only member of 10’s on-air group that’s in Darwin for the weekend.

Supercars Media will likewise have production team split in between Darwin and Sydney, to limitation just how much team is on the roadway, and for that reason far from their house and household, throughout the prolonged norther swing.

“It was unwise to have the whole broadcast group on the roadway …