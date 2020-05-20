Creepy abandoned Hertfordshire mansion is owned by mysterious Greek property tycoon

A mansion which was left abandoned with plates nonetheless within the dishwasher and a Bentley on the driveway was dwelling to a Greek property millionaire, MailOnline can revealed.

Villagers informed how father-of-five Athanasios Tachmintzis, 70, lived for round 18 years within the imposing home close to King’s Langley, Hertfordshire, earlier than he disappeared instantly greater than three years in the past.

Mr Tachmintzis is understood to have lived prior to now along with his two daughters and not less than certainly one of his sons, however it is unclear who was on the home when it was abandoned and left frozen in time.

His spouse Sharon, who was born in north Wales, died aged 52 in May 2004 following a 32-year marriage. The couple had three sons Alexis, 43, Nicholas, 41, and Paul, 36, in addition to daughters Kiristiana, 34, and 28-year-old Alicia.

Mr Tachmintzis, who is generally known as Thanos, was mentioned to be so involved about safety that he as soon as had guards on the gate of his luxurious dwelling and saved Dobermans as guard canines.

Neighbours have spent years questioning what prompted the occupants to seemingly flee the home in a rush, leaving an enormous variety of possessions behind them.

But footage emerged on Monday from an city explorer who gained entry to the home and photographed furnishings, ornaments, designer garments nonetheless hanging up and even a half completed sport of chess on a desk.

The gates to the home are beginning to overgrow with weeds and shrubs because the imposing mansion continues to lie abandoned

The haunting pictures additionally confirmed a snooker desk with balls scattered on the baize as if gamers had left in the course of a sport, in addition to 5 automobiles within the overgrown grounds together with the rusty Bentley.

One villager, who requested to not be named, mentioned: ‘I experience my horse down the street each day and swiftly I realised round three years in the past that the folks there had simply disappeared.

‘I simply thought at first that that they had gone away someplace and would then come again – however no one did. It is most unusual.

‘At first the gates have been simply shut after which a padlock and chain appeared on them. You might simply see the grass getting longer and longer and rising across the automobiles.

‘Nobody round right here has a clue what occurred to them and why they only upped and left. It is an actual thriller. They clearly had a great deal of cash as a result of it is an enormous home. There have been all the time a number of comings and goings with completely different folks going out and in.

‘They used to have as much as three Dobermans. His two daughters would stroll them, and generally the cleaner would take them out, however they have been too huge for her to deal with and he or she needed to cease. I used to be involved concerning the canines since you would generally hear them howling.

‘One day round six-years-ago, this man in his 40s got here out and mentioned that his canines had gone lacking and he requested if we had seen them, however we hadn’t. The ladies have been darkish haired and really fairly. I feel they used to go to an area well being membership and gymnasium.’

Another girl, who retains a horse close by, mentioned: ‘I knew the chap as Thanos. I as soon as had my horse within the discipline subsequent door and a tree fell down in his backyard and came visiting on to the neighbour’s land.

‘He received it sorted out finally and gave me his telephone quantity in case I wanted to contact him once more, however I misplaced it once I modified telephones.

‘It is such a disgrace that the home has been left to go to rack and destroy. I all the time used to see lots of people there. Whether they have been staff or household I do not know.

‘I feel the dobermans that they had have been imported as a result of their ears have been clipped and pointing up which is not allowed on this nation.’

Another villager mentioned he heard Mr Tachmintzis, had as soon as made a big amount of cash on a property deal involving a home on the unique Sandbanks resort in Dorset.

The villager mentioned: ‘I can bear in mind seeing guards on the gates of the home round 15-years-ago so he was definitely involved about safety.

‘I imagine his spouse had most cancers and died a number of years in the past. He additionally had a housekeeper, however she left instantly. It is definitely very odd. Nobody is aware of what prompted them to depart the home, seemingly by no means to return.’

Land Registry data reveal the home has been owned since 1999 by an organization known as Ainhurst Enterprises Ltd, with a care of handle at a agency of solicitors in Bournemouth, Dorset.

The firm doesn’t function on Companies House data, suggesting it is based mostly abroad. The Land Registry data additionally present quite a few expenses for allegedly unpaid payments have been made towards the abandoned home.

Three of the fees registered in 2017 are to repay sums allegedly owed to energy firm Dong Energy Sales (UK).

There are additionally three expenses referring to money owed allegedly owed to Three Rivers District Council. Two of the cost have been registered in 2018, and the third was final 12 months.

The enterprise affairs of Mr Tachmintzis seem like shrouded in thriller. Companies House data described him as a British property guide when he was director of a property administration firm between 1991 and 1995.

His solely different UK directorship was in an organization known as Imperial Estates London Ltd which was arrange with him as sole shareholder in June 2017 and gave his nationality as Greek. The agency by no means filed accounts and was struck off the businesses register final August.

He was additionally registered as dwelling in 2016 in a Georgian home in Cliveden Place, Belgravia. The leasehold of the home was purchased for £1,075,000 in July final 12 months when there was solely 18 years remaining on the lease.

The new house owners are a restricted firm owned by an architect, utilizing the identical mail forwarding and registered workplace handle in north London as 1000’s of different corporations together with two companies linked to Mr Tachmintzis’s sons Nicholas and Paul.

Nicholas is registered as being out there for work as an actor on his web site.

He states on-line he accomplished an performing course at Pinewood studios in 2014 and is occupied with roles as an ‘additional’, although he has ‘no main expertise’.

Nicholas additionally used the home close to King’s Langley because the registered handle of a dormant firm known as Mirai Industek Ltd in December 2018.

The earlier house owners gave the impression to be eager scientists, with books throughout the home on chemistry (left) and biology. Right: A unclean lavatory in the home

An imposing mantelpiece has a elaborate clock and toys strewn throughout it, with candles and vases making up the ornament above the hearth

A watch caught in time lies untouched on a bedside desk whereas designer garments are nonetheless stacked up on rails in a bed room

A Japanese-theme piano takes satisfaction of place in one of many rooms with the music neglected able to play, whereas stacks of china sit on a lounge desk subsequent to oddly white and dust-free sofas

The city explorer who took the photographs mentioned he had by no means seen such a well-preserved home. Pictured: Teddies lining the staircase

The firm which had him as a director since January 2014 was struck off in April final 12 months. Companies House data described the character of the corporate’s enterprise as ‘non-specialised wholesale commerce’.

His older brother Alexis seems to have had a troubled previous with data displaying that he lived in a hostel run by a homeless undertaking in London between 2013 and 2015.

He was additionally declared lacking for a interval in June 2003 after he was final seen leaving a kin home in north west London.

The Metropolitan Police appealed on the time for any info on his whereabouts, saying that he had beforehand gone lacking and should have gone to the King’s Langley space which he was ‘fond’ of and the place he had different kin.

A villager dwelling close to the abandoned home informed how he knocked on the door round a 12 months in the past when the gate was not padlocked to debate getting improved broadband for the village, although he suspected it was empty.

He peered inside when there was no reply and noticed water ‘pouring into the hallway from a leak.’ The footage taken by the city explorer confirmed the ceiling within the kitchen having collapsed, prompted apparently by leaking water.

Teacups and saucers are stacked up on a desk close to a grand hearth, whereas a globe sits alone within the nook of the haunting lounge

Books which have remained unread for years line the windowsill that appears out over an unlimited, inexperienced backyard within the south east of England

Amazingly, a potted plant is nonetheless alive in its pot on a windowsill subsequent to a telescope lined up prepared for its proprietor to have a look at the evening sky

Other footage confirmed a watch untouched on a bedside desk and designer garments – together with Yves St Laurent, Gucci and Louis Vuitton labels – on rails in a bed room.

There are additionally empty fish tanks lined up in a grand hallway, a Japanese-themed piano in one of many rooms, with the music neglected able to play, and stacks of china on a lounge desk subsequent to oddly white and dust-free sofas.

An enormous lavatory contained a jacuzzi tub with half used shampoo and conditioner bottles lined up close by. A potted plant was alive on a windowsill subsequent to a telescope lined up prepared for its proprietor to have a look at the evening sky.

The city explorer mentioned he had by no means seen such a well-preserved abandoned home. He mentioned unopened submit had stuffed the doorway hallway, relationship again to 2016.

He mentioned: ‘It was an incredible home to go to. I’ve seen numerous these locations and most are in a far worse state than this one.

‘It was actually just like the individuals who lived there received up in the course of the evening and ran with out taking something. There was dry cleansing nonetheless within the plastic wrapping – it seems they did not even pack a bag.’

‘It should have been a quick transfer as even their toothbrushes have been nonetheless there.’