Creek Fire in California generates smoke clouds up to 50,000 feet, campers rescued

An explosive wildfire in California that caused dozens to be rescued from a campground by a military helicopter has generated massive plumes of smoke stretching into the sky.

The Creek Fire exploded in size on Saturday near Shaver Lake, scorching some 36,000 acres as it jumped a river near the lake and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground.

The fast-spreading blaze sent plumes of smoke into the sky as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to evacuate from areas in the Sierra National Forest.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Oakland Center Weather Service Unit said that “multiple aircraft” were reporting the smoke plume tops were above 50,000 feet.

There were also “multiple” lightning strikes detected in the area.

A passenger on a flight from San Jose to Las Vegas also posted photos from the aircraft of the huge clouds generated by the blaze.

Satellite imagery also captured what is known as a “pyrocumulonimbus cloud.” According to the NWS, a pyrocumulus cloud forms if there is enough moisture and atmospheric instability over the “intense heat source.”