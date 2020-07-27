Credit Suisse faces new suit in Singapore over Ivanishvili – Armenian News

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the biggest victim of a rogue trader at Credit Suisse Group AG, is suing one of the bank’s trusts in Singapore for at least $300 million, opening a fresh front in the long-running dispute, Bloomberg reports.

The lawsuit alleges that the Credit Suisse trust “failed to act in good faith and in the best interests of the beneficiaries,” namely Ivanishvili and his family, by neglecting to do proper due diligence on how their investments were managed. Singapore’s top court paved the way for the lawsuit earlier this month when it ruled that the city-state had jurisdiction over the case.

Credit Suisse has sought to limit to court battles over Patrice Lescaudron, the bank’s former star wealth manager, to Geneva where he was convicted in 2018. Lescaudron was sentenced to prison for forging signatures and faking trades to cover mounting losses of clients, including Ivanishvili.

But Ivanishvili and Lescaudron’s other eastern European victims have never accepted that Lescaudron could have kept his fraud alive for nearly a decade without help from inside the bank. Ivanishvili, a Georgian billionaire who made his fortune in banking and electronics, has the means to continue the fight as well as the scope to do so around the globe, given he had investments with Credit Suisse as far afield as New Zealand and Bermuda.

In their lawsuit, the lawyers cite the trust’s own records showing its Meadowsweet fund as having a value of $307 million at the end of 2014 but then presentations from the bank showing it having jumped to $439 million just three months later.

The trust “ought to have become aware that the presentation was wrong,” his lawyers said in the lawsuit. Had the trust “alerted the plaintiffs to the true investment position of the trust fund and/or bank’s misconduct, the plaintiffs would have taken steps to avoid or reduce such losses,” Ivanishvili’s lawyers said.