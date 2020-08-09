Credit Suisse eyes cooperation with insurers: Rohner By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich



ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (S:-RRB- is seeking to broaden cooperation with insurance providers, Chairman Urs Rohner informed a Sunday paper, including the look for his follower at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank was well under method.

“In the retail business in particular, there will be more partnerships with us. There are good examples abroad of how insurance and banking services can be merged, such as Ping An in China,” SonntagsZeitung estimated him as stating in an interview.

“Working with third parties is interesting, but we always have to be careful to protect the strength of our brand. This is particularly important for very wealthy customers.”

He stated cooperation jobs might cover insurance coverage, charge card or occasions, which might assist enhance access to more youthful retail customers.

Rohner, whose term ends next year, stated the bank’s succession preparation continued. “I am confident that we will find a good solution in a timely way,” he stated, including the prospect’s name would be revealed as quickly as a choice was made.

Rohner stated the federal government and economic sector must be preparing now how to assist business while the coronavirus pandemic continues, keeping in mind emergency situation Swiss state-backed loans …