RA Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan sent a message on the occasion of March 8.

“I congratulate all of us on the International Women’s Day, because I believe that the creation of favorable conditions for the political, economic, social empowerment and empowerment of women in our country is the job of all of us.

There are many wonderful roles of women: a loving and caring woman, a reliable life partner, a life-giving and selfless mother, a brave soldier against the danger threatening her homeland, a caring doctor, a wise pedagogue, a scientist with a bright mind.

It takes collective effort and work to be able to continue this series just as easily: a professional diplomat, a successful business leader, an influential politician, a brave human rights activist, a high-ranking military man, a professional security officer, a famous athlete.

“Practically equal opportunities for women in all spheres of public and political life will confidently guarantee the building of a more harmonious society and the sound progress of the state,” the message reads.