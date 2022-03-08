Home Armenia Creating favorable conditions for the empowerment and empowerment of women in our... Armenia Creating favorable conditions for the empowerment and empowerment of women in our country is our job. Kristine Grigoryan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Creating favorable conditions for the empowerment and empowerment of women in our country is our job. Kristine Grigoryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan ․ Seyran Ohanyan was by his side every day, “like a small child, he did what I asked” ․ “Square”... Armenia Apartment prices in Yerevan have risen for a month. “People” |: Morning: Armenia Coca-Cola and PepsiCo leave Russia | Morning: Recent Posts Co-Chairs of Armenian Affairs Committee urge to provide $ 50 million in humanitarian aid... How 2-factor authentication can help enhance security online This is how the Rose Garden became a likely superspreader event Buffalo Mayor Calls Knocked Down Elderly Man an ‘Agitator’ of Rioting, Looting The third round of talks with the Russian side may take place in the... Most Popular The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The... There will be no light in the regions in Yerevan for up to six... For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works. Vardenyats mountain pass is closed, Lars is open The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading... “Square”. Garik Sargsyan withdraws 5-6 million drams from community budget before Vedi elections "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Garik Sargsyan, the acting head of the enlarged community of Vedi, announced charity days about a month before the elections.... Nikol Pashinyan arrived in France on a working visit RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit, the RA Government staff reports. The governmental delegation headed by the Prime...